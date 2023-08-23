COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University students from Converse Hall, home of the ROTC program on campus, said they are hoping to learn from the university’s next leader, a decorated combat veteran and Top Gun graduate.

Walter “Ted” Carter, the official 17th president of Ohio State, is currently the president of the University of Nebraska System and will assume the role in January, a little less than a year after the university launched its presidential search.

Midshipmen First Class Ty Sloan, OSU NROTC Company Commander, said Carter’s experience is the type of leadership the university needs.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity of working with such a distinguished senior officer,” said Sloan. “I know that he brings a lot to the table.”

Sloan and other members of the ROTC said mentorship, confidence, commitment and involvement are just a few of the qualities they think the new president will display.

“I definitely think that he will be strong in his decisions and stand by them, which is important for his position,” said Sylvia Goldsmith, Ohio State Army ROTC Battalion Commander. “He’s successful and his leadership comes from a military background, which is exactly what we teach here. So, we’re excited to have his influence.”

Carter is a vice admiral in the navy and a graduate of the prestigious naval fighter school known as Top Gun. He also served as the superintendent for the U.S. Naval Academy.

Lt. Colonel Mike Kelvington, a professor of military science and leadership for OSU Army ROTC, said Carter’s background is very versatile. Lt. Colonel Kelvington said that is important for a university like Ohio State.

“His type of leadership, attention to detail, and a man who’s demonstrated capacity to handle a lot of different things, which, of course, with the size and scale of Ohio State, I’m sure that was something that was taken into consideration,” said Lt. Colonel Kelvington

The OSU program is hoping Carter’s military background will help build relationships with ROTC students.

“I know that back in Nebraska, he had a lot of relations with the companies there. And I think that it would be very exciting if he chose to work with us as well,” said Sloan.

Lt. Colonel Kelvington said an important part of ROTC is tradition. He hopes President Carter will understand the importance of keeping those traditions alive.

“The university was founded for three reasons. It was for agriculture and mechanics and engineering and then to establish a military tactics department,” said Kelvington. “So, hopefully we can keep building upon a tradition of excellence here in the program and across campus.”