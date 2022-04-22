COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry and lighters at a store on Sullivant Avenue.

The woman took advantage of the store owner’s distraction with a delivery driver to allegedly pocket jewelry and lighters, before she ran out of Rosco’s Market, 2500 Sullivant Ave., in the Hilltop.

Police want to find the woman seen in the surveillance video in connection with the theft.

Please contact Det. Bolt at 614-645-2119 or email jbolt@columbuspolice.org if you have any information about the suspect.