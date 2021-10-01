COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ronald McDonald House of Columbus has launched a campaign to expand its campus.

The community campaign “A Million Reasons” launched by the Ronald McDonald House is aimed at serving even more families of seriously ill, hospitalized children.

The project will include:

An additional 80 guest rooms to accommodate more families

New community rooms, expanded kitchen and dining, and green space for families

Necessary renovations to the existing structure

“With the expansion RMHC will be equipped to serve an additional 2,000 families each year, increasing the families served annually to 6,500,” a release from RMHC reads. “Without the services RMHC provides, the families who rely on RMHC for housing and food will be forced to pay an average of $100 a night for local accommodations as well as an average of $20 per person, per day, to feed three meals. Therefore, the total annual savings to families after the expansion will be approximately $14,200,000.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this new project and work with our community for A Million Reasons,” said Dee Anders, CEO and Executive Director for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. “This expansion will allow us to make a difference in the lives of so many more children and families, and we sincerely appreciate the support of our community. Without the generosity of Columbus and the Central Ohio region, we would not be able to accomplish this exciting growth.”

The community campaign is aiming to raise $1 million of community support. For more information, visit the Ronald McDonald House Community Campaign website at RMHC-CentralOhio.org/AMillionReasons