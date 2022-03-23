COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After serving families across central Ohio for four decades, the Ronald McDonald House is celebrating by breaking ground on a new expansion.

For 40 years, the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio has provided a home away from home for thousands of families of seriously ill and hospitalized children.

Very soon, the house will be able to serve thousands more thanks to the expansion that will not only grow their facility, but their work for families in the community.

“Years and years of planning to make sure that we could take care of more families,” says Dee Anders, the CEO of the RMH of Central Ohio.

It’s the largest expansion project in the Ronald McDonald House’s history.

Eighty new rooms, a new kitchen and dining area, community rooms, and more dedicated green space for families, like the Temple family, who have been at the house for the past two months.

“They basically meet all of your needs while you’re here. They bend over backwards. They’re just like, it’s a home away from home,” echoes Sherry Temple.

Sherry and Russ Temple’s 9-year-old daughter Lyanna is taking part in an advanced feeding group at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Through a variety of arts and crafts, and different activities, the house has given her the opportunity to just be a kid.

“The Lego room, the princess room, the playroom,” says Lyanna listing her favorite rooms to play in. “I’ve met so many friends here and I just love it.”

Every year, the house helps nearly 4,500 families. After this new expansion, they will be able to serve 2,000 additional families, providing them nights of rest at a time when their child is being cared for at an area hospital.

“All the hospital systems are growing…and they all need us,” says Anders. “We serve all those hospitals, and they all have families that may have a child under their care.”

The expansion is set to be complete in the spring of 2024, making it the largest Ronald McDonald House in the country.

Keeping families close, and cared for, so their minds can focus on what matters most — their children.

“Embrace it fully. If you get the chance to come here, jump on it and don’t let go of it,” echoes Russ Temple.

The Temples will leave the house and return to their home in Centerville a week from Wednesday.

But Lyanna, she’ll be sad to leave her friends, and plans to come back to visit when she’s in Columbus for doctor’s appointments.

“It is amazing!”, says an arms wide open Lyanna, looking around at all that she will miss.