COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Romeo and Juliet,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra and “The Nutcracker” are among the upcoming lineup of shows BalletMet announced this week, ahead of the company’s first-in-a-decade production of “Swan Lake” opening on Friday.

The professional ballet company and dance academy selected a roster of five shows for its 46th season, including audience favorites and works entirely new to Columbus. Productions next season will be brought to life at the Davidson Theatre and the Ohio Theatre, currently home to “Swan Lake.”

On stage in central Ohio for the first time in 10 years, “Swan Lake” is one of the most recognizable ballets and follows the swan maidens’ story of temptation and tragedy as they glide to the music of Tchaikovsky. Purchase tickets here for the production which runs from Friday to Sunday.

BalletMet’s “Swan Lake” runs from Friday to Sunday. (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

“I have been working with [the performers] daily, and I am very proud of the hard work and dedication I have seen across all our levels of dancers,” said Edwaard Liang, BalletMet Artistic Director. “At one point, there will be 32 swans on stage together and it is an incredibly magical moment.”

BalletMet’s 2023-24 season

The company is kicking off its 46th season with “On Stage” from Oct. 13 to 21 at the Davidson Theatre. The production consists of three works — Twyla Tharp’s “Nine Sinatra Songs,” Justin Peck’s “The Times Are Racing” and Ulysses Dove’s “Vespers” — as BalletMet artists waltz and spin through the music.

Closing 2023, the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” returns from Dec. 7 to 23 at the Ohio Theatre. Inspired by the sounds of composer Tchaikovsky, the classic story follows young heroine Clara, who is gifted a wooden nutcracker, on Christmas Eve. BalletMet students are joined by the professional company and BalletMet 2, a group of seven up-and-coming dancers, to bring the production to life.

Inspired by the sounds of composer Tchaikovsky, the classic story follows young heroine Clara. (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

Then, “Alice” comes to the Ohio Theatre in 2024 from Feb. 9 to 11, featuring familiar characters from Lewis Carroll’s stories, including flamingos, dancing cards and a tea party. From March 15 to 23, “Asian Voices” comes to the Davison Theatre featuring works from three Asian choreographers. Yin Yue will present a world premiere, Ma Cong will return to BalletMet to debut “Flight of Fancy,” and Liang’s “Seasons” returns with music from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.”

The season will end with “Romeo and Juliet” from April 26 to 28 at the Ohio Theatre with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. The production features sword fights, ballroom grandeur and the iconic balcony scene.

“Our 46th season is a celebration of artistic innovation, cultural diversity, and storytelling through the powerful medium of dance, and there will truly be something in it for everyone,” said Liang.

Subscriptions for the season are on sale, with single tickets for “The Nutcracker” on sale beginning July 5 and tickets for all other shows on sale Aug. 1. Ohio Theatre single ticket pricing ranges from $30 to $106, and Davidson Theatre single ticket pricing ranges from $30 to $90. All tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online here and at the CAPA Ticket Center, 39 E. State St.