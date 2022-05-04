COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – The annual Science Festival hosted by the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) officially kicked off Wednesday.

All week long COSI will host engaging events around Columbus to celebrate the science we see in everyday life.

The different activities will range from underwater robotics to zoology to learning how to brew beer.

“The COSI Science Festival is all branches of science from physics to zoology to biology and chemistry. We are all about it,” COSI spokesperson Kristy Williams said.

Williams said this is their first in-person festival since 2019.

“The COSI Science Festival is relatively new,” Williams said. “It kicked off in 2019, and we haven’t been able to do it for the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, we are so pumped because it is back in person, live in 2022.”

Williams said the Science Festival is for people of all ages. They have events like trivia and karaoke that are geared more towards adults.

Donna Farland-Smith, a science teacher in Hilliard, said she brought her sons to a few of Wednesday’s opening events and is planning to attend more throughout the week.

“Well, we are really interested in science, so we started out observing birds, and now we are learning about how science impacts fire,” Farland-Smith said. “Particularly air pressure with the water hoses and we just didn’t realize the history of fire fighting.”

One of COSI’s kick-off events Wednesday occurred at the Central Ohio Fire Museum to show attendees how fire fighting has changed through the centuries.

People can tour the century-old landmark in Columbus to learn about the evolution of firefighting equipment and tactics from the 1800s to present day.

Volunteers showed how firefighters used to carry their equipment to the flames before the trucks we now have today, and they would ring a bell to alert people of a fire rather than make a phone call.

“The technology we have today makes things a lot easier and we really didn’t realize the efforts that went into fire fighting,” Farland-Smith said.

The goal of the COSI Science Festival is to show people the science around them each day.

There will be smaller events happening around Columbus all week, and all outdoor events are free.

“But everything culminates into our big science celebration on Saturday,” Williams said. “This is going to be humongous. It’s all right outside of COSI. We have over 100 exhibitors that show how science integrates into your everyday life.”

The big celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at COSI, located at 333 W. Broad Street, and is free to the public.

COSI also has virtual events like Bioblitz. All you have to do is download the iNautralist app, which allows users to take pictures of plants or animals around the city to contribute to scientific research.

Visit COSI’s website to see a full list of this year’s festival events.