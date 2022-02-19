COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an aggravated robbery in which a 48-year-old was shot and hit with a metal pipe by two suspects.

Police say that officers went to the 3700 block of E. 5th Ave. in east Columbus around 9:19 p.m. on Friday on a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 48-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound in his left leg and head injuries.

The victim said he was shot by the first suspect and hit several times by a second suspect with a metal pipe before they stole his money and phone, according to police.

Police state the victim was treated at Grant Hospital.