COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Police are looking for two armed suspects who are accused of robbing a man at his northeast Columbus residence.

According to an incident report, two men, between the ages of 35 and 40, forced their way in to a man’s apartment in the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue in the North Linden neighborhood. Video surveillance captured two men wearing masks, each holding a gun, in front of the apartment before they pushed their way in.

Police said the suspects demanded money from the victim, a 62-year-old man, before hitting him over the head with his gun. The suspects took the man’s wallet and phone, along with other items from the residence, before fleeing the scene.

Police believe the suspects, who are being charged with aggravated robbery, went north on Cleveland Avenue. They are asking anyone with information to the identity of the suspects to call the Columbus police robbery unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614–461-TIPS (8477).

Police are searching for two suspects accused of aggravated robbery (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

