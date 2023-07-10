COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who died in a shootout with Columbus police on Thursday has been identified.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 19-year-old Abdisamad Ismail. He died at about 4:20 on July 6 on Interstate 70 near Mound Street.

The shootout came after a suspect stole a vehicle from a Porsche dealership in Whitehall Thursday afternoon, traveling about 20 miles to rob a Fifth Third Bank on Columbus’ far west side. While Whitehall police and the dealership both spotted just one suspect in the initial car theft, the suspect had brought two additional men with them for the bank robbery.

The three suspects then led police on a chase that ended in a shootout. The chase and ensuing shooting involved eight Columbus police officers on the interstate, one of whom authorities said was shot in the leg.

Police chief Elaine Bryant said the injured officer is still recovering. “Had an opportunity to speak with his wife, good spirits, but still a long road to recovery,” said Bryant.

Two other suspects — both of whom ran southbound from the stolen car when the police pursuit ended — remained at large for nearly 15 hours, according to police. Early Friday morning, officers took more than two people into custody in the North Linden area, near East Weber Road and McGuffey Road.

On Saturday, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio announced two arrests connected to the crime spree. Fazsal M. Darod, 23, of Columbus, was arrested outside his home Friday morning. Aden Abdullahi Jama, 20, of Reynoldsburg, was arrested Saturday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport by U.S. Marshals.

Both Jama and Darod are charged at the federal level with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence. Aiding and abetting a bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while the firearm charge is punishable by at least five years to life in prison.