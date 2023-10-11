COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are still looking for a man wanted for robbery and prior criminal activity after a car crash that occurred on the West Side five years ago.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, on March 24, 2018, officers were called to a gas station in the 2800 block of Sullivant Avenue regarding a robbery in progress involving a knife. Police were notified that there were four possible male suspects and one male victim.

Upon arrival, the victim told police he had been traveling west on Roland Sunker Place, attempting to turn south on South Powell Avenue. The victim stated a green Acura was “flying” down South Powell Avenue and struck his car in the intersection.

The man said he pulled over and made contact with the four men. The victim said one of them, 20-year-old Michael Millar, got into the backseat of the victim’s car with another person who had been in the Acura. The man said the four demanded $1,000 and threatened him by saying, “Drive us to the ATM or we will kill you.”

The victim reportedly retrieved $100 out of an ATM, then the suspects told him to drive to the gas station to get more money. Police officers arrived, and the four suspects fled.

Millar is wanted for one count of robbery, a third-degree felony. He is also wanted for aggravated arson, stemming from a felony committed as a juvenile. Police said Millar should be approached with caution.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.