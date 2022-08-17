COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been accused of taking off with another woman’s car before she tried using her credit cards in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood in north Columbus, according to Columbus Division of Police.

Police say that on August 8 at around 6:30 p.m., the victim was outside her car talking with other people on the 600 block of Reynolds Avenue. The victim’s car door was open and the suspect jumped into the car and drove away as the victim tried to get her out.

According to CPD, the suspect drove to a market and tried using the victim’s credit cards but was denied. A picture of the suspect captured on surveillance video can be seen below.

Suspect accused of stealing woman’s car and using her credit cards (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-3941 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.