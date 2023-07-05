COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for two women they said stole items from a southeast Columbus store and then assaulted a store employee with a cell phone while leaving the area.

The theft happened on June 27 at a store on the 1200 block of Demorest Road.

According to police, two women walked into the store with a toddler, took a shopping cart and then spent the next 20 minutes loading up the cart with items. The two women are accused of then walking out of the store with the cart without paying for the products.

A store employee then followed the women out of the store and attempted to stop the cart when, according to police, one of the women hit the employee in the face with her cell phone. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.

Surveillance photos of the suspects are below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Property Crimes Unit at 614-645-2042 or email jlee@columbuspolice.org.