Robbery suspect allegedly breaks in after being locked out of Family Dollar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A robbery suspect who was locked out of a Family Dollar store on W. Broad St. on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly shoplifting wasn’t going quietly, according to police.

Columbus police said 23-year old Elizabeth Dowell was caught by employees while allegedly shoplifting at the store on the 2300 block of W. Broad St. around 1 p.m. The employees escorted her out and locked the door, but Dowell allegedly broke the glass with a chunk of concrete in order to get back in, police said.

Officers said Dowell allegedly used a razor to subdue the employees and made three trip,s scooping up merchandise and carrying it out of the store.

Police arrested Dowell behind the store and charged her with aggravated robbery.

