COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Robbers targeted an elderly man in Linworth, stealing a small amount of cash and running off when they heard his wife move upstairs. Now there’s a reward for the thieves’ capture and prosecution.

On a morning in the week before Thanksgiving, Nov. 19, at about 10:30 a.m., someone went into a home on the Brookside Estates in Perry Township. Once inside, they knocked the 91-year-old resident to the floor and tied him up, covering his eyes and mouth.

Then they stole a small amount of cash from his wife’s purse on the couch, according to a media release from Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

The robbers ran off when they heard the man’s wife moving upstairs, leaving the husband tied up on the kitchen floor.

A neighbor’s Ring camera got a picture of a maroon Hyundai SUV with dark, tinted windows driving away, but it didn’t show the license plate, the release said.

There’s a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest, and then indictment of the person responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org and submit the tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading P3 Tips mobile app, but you can’t text it.