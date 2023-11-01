COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man admitted himself into a hospital after he realized he had been shot during a road rage incident on the east side of the city Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police a man was traveling eastbound in Interstate 70 between Alum Creek Drive and James Road when another man pulled up next to him while driving a black SUV. The victim told police that the suspect began driving aggressively and at one point he heard a loud pop.

The victim reportedly felt a burning sensation on his right side but continued to drive home. At that point he realized he had been shot and called CPD. He then took himself to an area hospital and was treated for the wound.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).