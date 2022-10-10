COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Monday morning argument on a Columbus road ended with an intentional hit-and-run, but the driver didn’t take his car with him, according to police.

Officers arrived at the 900 block of North Cassady Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an injury crash. When they got there, they found two extensively-damaged cars and one victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

After investigating further, the responding officers figured out that the other driver, Tyrone Jones, had been in an argument with the victim earlier. When the victim started leaving and driving away, Jones intentionally accelerated his car and rammed it into the victim’s before getting out and running away, CPD said.

Officers later found Jones and had detectives interview him. CPD then charged Jones with felonious assault.

The victim involved in the intentional crash had their injuries treated at the scene by emergency responders. CPD asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call its Felony Assault Unity at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.