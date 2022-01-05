COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus’ road crews are preparing for the snowfall approaching central Ohio.

According to Randy Borntrager, the assistant director for the City of Columbus Department of Public Service, the Snow Warriors pretreated the city’s arterial streets Wednesday and will continue to do so Thursday morning. Once the snow starts falling, the crews will assess the situation and determine where to deploy.

“It really is a battle plan with each different weather event,” he said. “Each winter weather event is different. It takes new tactics, but our Snow Warriors are out there prepared for the job.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported its crews also pretreated roads Wednesday and will continue on Thursday.

ODOT is facing a shortage of drivers who have a commercial driver’s license, and that may result in crews taking longer to treat some routes.

“A typical plow route, one plow route, can take anywhere from 90 to 120 minutes,” said Brooke Ebersole, ODOT spokesperson. “Because we’re down so many drivers, the drivers that we do have are taking on two to three routes at a time, so a plow route that took an hour and a half now might take upwards of three hours.”

Both Ebersole and Borntrager asked commuters to be patient when crews start treating the roads. They also ask that drivers give those crews space to safely work.