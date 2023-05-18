COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This Saturday, May 20, thousands of supporters in the fight to end breast cancer will flood the streets and turn downtown Columbus pink during the 2023 Komen Columbus Race for the Cure.

This year, the race will start beside McFerson Commons Park on Spring Street. Participants will head west, walking or running through downtown and finish back on Spring Street, according to a release from organizers.

Drivers can expect various roads in the North Bank Park area to be closed to road traffic during the event.

The details are listed below.

Saturday, May 20 between 2 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Long Street will be closed between High Street to the east and Hocking Street to the west.

Spring Street will be closed from West Street to the east, and Hocking Street to the west.

Neil Avenue will be closed from Nationwide Boulevard on the north to the combined start/finish line to the south.

A rolling closure of the course route begins at 8:15 a.m., with most roads reopening by 10:30 a.m.

The race kicks off at 8:45 a.m. and registration is still open. For registration information, or to learn how you can support its mission to end breast cancer, click here.