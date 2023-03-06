A rendering of the new women’s center to be built at Riverside Methodist Hospital. (Courtesy Photo/Cannon Design)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth is building a new $600 million women’s center near the busiest maternity hospital in the Buckeye State.

The nearly 590,000 square feet inpatient and outpatient facility will be dedicated to maternity services, gynecological services, bone health, female urology, mammography services and more, OhioHealth announced on Monday. The center will be constructed on the southeast corner of Riverside Methodist Hospital.

“When it comes to the structure of the building, both externally and internally, our intention is to bring in women’s voices, experiences and insights into the design and planning of the comprehensive center,” said Kristina Stuecher, OhioHealth Vice President and project executive of the OhioHealth Women’s Health Center.

Riverside Methodist delivered nearly 7,000 babies in 2022, according to OhioHealth. The expansion comes as the hospital’s maternity volume continues to grow and will be home to the following:

Outpatient care and 185 inpatient beds.

Labor, delivery and recovery rooms and c-section services.

High risk obstetrics.

GYN/breast surgery.

NICU and post-partum services.

More than 150,000 square feet of ambulatory programming that brings together primary care, specialty care and support services to promote care coordination.

The expansion comes as OhioHealth also announced Grant Medical Center is beginning construction this summer on a $400 million transformation, including a new ambulatory building and an emergency pavilion set for opening in 2028. The new structures would increase Grant Medical Center’s size by 310,000 square feet and create hundreds of new jobs over the next decade.