Rise in COVID-19 cases has central Ohio doctors frustrated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another surge in COVID cases is plaguing Ohio, as the state announced over 1,300 new cases Tuesday alone, with 23 additional deaths.

“Every one of these patients is extremely frustrating for us in healthcare, because we know how preventable it is,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality of patient safety officer at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Gonsenhauser said despite the COVID vaccine’s effectiveness, those unwilling to get it are holding the country back, which is a problem that’s only been made worse due to the emergence of the delta variant, which is more contagious.

“It’s tough when you see your favorite team fumble the ball at the last point of the game and give up a winning touchdown, and that’s essentially what we’re seeing right now,” Gonsenhauser said.

“I will say everyone is worried about the new uprise in COVID patients,” said Harriet Chinakwe, interim nursing director at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital.

Chinakwe said one of their main priorities right now is keeping staff from falling into depression or exhaustion over this new wave of COVID cases.

“They have so many support programs here, to support associate’s mental wellbeing, which is very important to our associates,” she said.

Meanwhile, doctors over at OSU Wexner are trying to do the same.

“We’re really just trying to keep people’s spirits up, keep them focused on the task at hand,” Gonsenhauser said. “You know we’ve got a lot to manage on a daily basis, in addition to COVID, so really just keeping people really laser-focused on the work, laser-focused on our patients.”

Although Ohio’s vaccination rate currently stands at around 46 percent, it’s still lower than most states, coming in 28 out of the 50 states.