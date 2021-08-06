Rider takes to Pelotonia for 12th straight year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of Central Ohio’s most notable takes to the streets this weekend as riders saddle up and take to the streets for Pelotonia 2021.

The organization has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research, but it’s the first-hand benefits one Columbus man experienced that keeps him riding each year.

“When they called me, they said, ‘I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news.’ And I said, ‘Let’s go with the bad news first,’ and she said, ‘You’ve got prostate cancer,'” recalls Rich Broderick of the phone call more than a decade ago.

The good news was doctors detected the cancer early when Broderick was diagnosed back in April of 2006.

15 years later, he has a clean bill of health.

“I’m a product of The James. I’m very blessed, I had a great doctor,” says Broderick.

But many cancer patients don’t have the same positive outcome.

“My dad died of cancer, and so I feel very committed to the research,” Broderick states.

Just last year, a rider on Broderick’s team was diagnosed with lung cancer following Pelotonia’s virtual event.

A month later, he was gone.

So, it’s for victims of the disease like him that Broderick is riding for a 12th straight year.

“I typically, when I ride, carry of list of people that have been affected. And when I take a break, I’ll look over that list, and every year there seems be one more person going on that list.”

Broderick rides on “Team Grandview.” Since 2013 they’ve raised nearly $900K for cancer research.

A genetic marker discovered through early detection strategies helped save Broderick’s life.

“That was from the funds that were raised by Pelotonia. So, I just feel very committed,” Broderick re-emphasizes.

Pelotonia has raised almost $230 million over the years for research that might not otherwise have financial backing.

And its why Broderick says he’ll continue to ride, as long as he can.

“I think what’s going to happen, what you’re going to see happen in the future, is either we’re going to find a cure, or we’re going to be able to manage it. And that’s what we’re looking form,” hopes Broderick.

In addition to the ride, he’ll take part in this weekend, Broderick in June completed a “Challenger Ride,” cycling approximately 140 miles from Cumberland, MD to Washington, D.C.