COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rickenbacker Airport is unveiling its improved primary runway in anticipation of a global shipping boom expected to make its way through the cargo port.

The runway measures over 12,000 feet in length. Upgrades include:

Asphalt resurfacing to an advanced aircraft classification;

Construction of 40 ft. shoulders and expanded blast pads;

Relocation/replacement of airfield navigational aids;

Updated lighting and signage.

According to a release, the upgrades were made possible through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Thanks to the leadership (of Ohio’s congressmen) as well as the State of Ohio, Rickenbacker can continue to serve as a critical global gateway for years to come,” said Joseph R. Nardone, president & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

Airport officials hope the improvements will “facilitate growth over the next two decades, maximize efficiency of aircraft ground movement, and strengthen the Columbus Region’s global connectivity,” according to the release.

Rickenbacker says the airport has an annual economic impact of $2.5 billion and over 15,000 jobs in Ohio.