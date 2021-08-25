Rickenbacker named Ohio Airport of the Year for helping deliver PPE

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rickenbacker International Airport has been named the top airport in Ohio by the Ohio Aviation Association for its role in ferrying PPE to frontline workers.

The honor for extraordinary accomplishment in aviation was announced at the association’s annual conference.

According to a statement, “Rickenbacker was recognized for its leadership during an unpredictable year that brought emergency PPE shipments, record-breaking shipments of international cargo, and its first passenger aircraft converted for cargo.”

The airport in southern Franklin County broke records for international cargo arrivals in June 2020, with 120 flights. It broke the record again in June 2021 with 150 flights, according to a statement.

“The facilities they have on-site, plus the facilities immediately adjacent to it, make it a star in the multimodal world,” said Stacey Heaton, Executive Director of the Ohio Aviation Association. “But this award looks beyond their day-to-day and wants to give additional credit where it is due: for their integral part of getting Ohio back on its feet during COVID.”