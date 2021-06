COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials with the Columbus Crew and the city of Columbus held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Lower.com Field.

To celebrate the opening of the new stadium, the ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on the southeast concourse, at 9 a.m., Tuesday.

On Sunday, the stadium hosted about 2,000 fans for a sneak peek, and held a watch party for the Crew SC’s game against Austin.

Here’s the inside of the @ColumbusCrew team store, which will be open on non game days @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/B9p0hfFI7T — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) June 29, 2021

The first Crew game scheduled at Lower.com Field is Saturday, July 3 against the New England Revolution.