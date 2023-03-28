COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Reynoldsburg man was sentenced to up to 23 1/2 years in prison Tuesday in connection to a 2020 shooting death.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Henry Borges, 39, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon while under detention and was sentenced to 18 to 23 1/2 years in prison.

Borges received 14 to 19 1/2 years for the voluntary manslaughter charge including three years added due to a firearm specification, and two years for the possession of a weapon charge. He is serving an additional two-year sentence for a weapons charge filed in connection with the shooting.

Borges, whose last known address was Reynoldsburg, was charged with murder for the Dec. 1, 2020, shooting death of 60-year-old Ricky Rittenberry near the 600 block of Racine Avenue.

While awaiting trial, on Sept. 22, 2021, the prosecutors’ office said Borges was found with a homemade knife while in jail, resulting in the possession of a weapon while under detention charge.

The prosecutor’s office said Borges was convicted in September 2022 of a weapons under disability charge filed due to the shooting, but the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the murder charge. His retrial on that charge began Monday, and before the first witness could testify, Borges pleaded guilty in both the shooting case and the weapon inside the jail case.

Borges has been in custody since Dec. 30, 2020, giving him 819 days of jail credit.