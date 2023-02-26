COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a homicide from earlier this month.

Marchel L. Brooks

On Feb. 5, 2023, Columbus police responded to a call of several gunshots being fired on the 3300 block of Markham Road. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Two days later, on Feb. 7, one of those victims, Marchel L. Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and/or indictment in the case. Anyone with any information is asked to call in a tip at 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or visit the website www.stopcrime.org. All tips can be made anonymously.