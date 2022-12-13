COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced a $10,000 reward for information on the Kodiak Drive killings that happened just over a year ago that killed two children and a 22-year-old man.

Police believe they know why the crime happened, but can’t say any more than that, and hope the reward money will help solve the case.

Last week marked one year since Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal and his 6-year-old sister Londynn Wall-Neal were killed.

Surveillance video shows two gunmen getting out of a car before firing several rounds into the car where the three victims were.

Columbus Police Det. Terry Kelley said he knows the suspects knew the two young children were in the car that night.

“There’s no doubt that the people that did this saw the kids in the car,” Kelley said. “I don’t know if we are ever going to figure out if they were the actual target or collateral.”

Both agencies are reassuring people a tip can be done anonymously and safely. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477).