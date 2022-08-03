COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A reward has surfaced to find two armed men accused of killing two people at a Hilltop sports bar in July.

Anthony Davis and Kacee Kenner are suspected of shooting at four people, killing two of them, at Cain’s Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue at about 2 a.m. on July 16, according to a news release from the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Columbus Division of Fire medics pronounced a 39-year-old man dead at the scene. Another victim, 30, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he died just before 3 a.m.

A 41-year-old was reportedly taken to Grant Medical Center and expected to recover. Medics also treated a 25-year-old for a bullet grazing wound.

Anthony Davis (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Kacee Kenner (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Davis is wanted for homicide and felonious assault. Kenner is wanted for homicide, felonious assault, illegal weapons possession, and breaking and entering. Davis and Kenner are believed to be armed and dangerous, the release said.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said it is offering a reward for information leading to their arrest or indictment. Anyone with information may call 614-461-8477 or visit this site.