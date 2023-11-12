For a previous report on this story view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a missing Columbus man is still seeking answers nearly six years later.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Joseph P. Perri, now 34, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2017, at a house on Midland Avenue where he was staying with friends. Perri reportedly did not take any personal belongings with him to the Midland Avenue home and planned to return home that night.

Joseph Perri, now 34, was reported missing from a house in the Hilltop neighborhood in November 2017, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Perri, who is 5 feet 10 and weighs about 175 pounds, did not respond to family or friends who had tried reaching him on his phone, which was provided to him by his father.

Perri’s family is offering $5,000 for information leading to his whereabouts and return. Anyone with information about Perri is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.