COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 2022 Columbus Crew season is underway, bringing a big boost to area businesses.

The Hofbrahaus Columbus is one of many places that saw Crew fans and the black and gold both before and after Saturday’s first soccer match of the season.

Thousands made their way to Lower.com Field as the Crew opened the 2022 campaign hosting Vancouver, with the home team winning 4-0.

Many in the crow stopped by Betty’s in the Arena District before the game, with a bartender there saying they were happy to have the Crew faithful back.

At the Hofbrahaus, assistant general manager Justin McCormick said the bar can seat approximately 300 people inside. On a good Saturday afternoon, it fills up, and leading up to Saturday’s opener, the establishment did that and more.

“We do great business before the games,” McCormick said. “It’s a great environment, great atmosphere. Everybody’s in a good mood. Game time, everybody leaves down to the stadium. It’s within walking distance. Game’s over and they come on back to celebrate the victories.”

The crew’s next home match is scheduled for March 12.