Columbus comic book show a hopeful sign of returning to normal after pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday was an exciting day for local comic book fans as the Buckeye Comic-Con returned to central Ohio.

And while Sunday’s event may have seemed like an ordinary comic book and collectible show, for more than 30 vendors who attended the show, it was a chance for business to pick back up after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, they had to cancel one of the scheduled events in an effort to keep everyone safe. Then, last July, the convention had to limit the number of people who could attend.

However, on Sunday, as the state’s mask mandate has expired, hundreds of attendees came out with their friends and families.

It was something they hadn’t been able to do for a long time.

“A lot of them lost sales last year and they couldn’t do shows last year,” said show organizer Jeff Harper. “A lot of how they supplement their income is by comic cons and things like that. A lot of them struggled.”

The next Buckeye Comic-Con event is scheduled for November.