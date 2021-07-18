Columbus comic book show a hopeful sign of returning to normal after pandemic

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buckeye Comic-con Sunday, July 18, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday was an exciting day for local comic book fans as the Buckeye Comic-Con returned to central Ohio.

And while Sunday’s event may have seemed like an ordinary comic book and collectible show, for more than 30 vendors who attended the show, it was a chance for business to pick back up after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, they had to cancel one of the scheduled events in an effort to keep everyone safe. Then, last July, the convention had to limit the number of people who could attend.

However, on Sunday, as the state’s mask mandate has expired, hundreds of attendees came out with their friends and families.

It was something they hadn’t been able to do for a long time.

“A lot of them lost sales last year and they couldn’t do shows last year,” said show organizer Jeff Harper. “A lot of how they supplement their income is by comic cons and things like that. A lot of them struggled.” 

The next Buckeye Comic-Con event is scheduled for November.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 486 new cases, 28 hospitalizations

Olympics: Matt Barnes in Tokyo

Liz McGiffin: Sunshine and lower humidity for the end of the weekend

Short North triple shooting update

Vigil held in Delaware in honor of Rep. John Lewis

ODOT plan looks to increase biking, walking trails across the state, save taxpayers' transportation funds

More Local News