COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been missing since he went for a run at Scioto Park Friday night.

Police say Shawnreno (Shawn) Ricks went missing at 7:45 p.m. Friday while he was running with an American flag at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park.

Ricks is a retired Navy chief who served for 24 years and was last seen wearing a black top with black pants and a military ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police.