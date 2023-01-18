COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A slew of new restaurants are coming to the University District this spring and summer.

Campus Partners, a nonprofit corporation led by prominent members of Ohio State University and Columbus, continues ushering development into the neighborhoods surrounding Ohio State. In an update to the University Area Commission in December, Campus Partners identified businesses preparing to move into retail spaces at multiple project locations.

Several restaurants are slated to open in the spring and summer, pending the completed construction of several of Campus Partner’s multi-story, multi-use projects along North High Street.

University Square: (On High Street between 14th and 16th avenues)

Genghis Grill: April A build-your-own Mongolian stir-fry chain restaurant boasting dozens of fresh ingredients and flavor combinations will set up shop at North High Street and East 16th Avenue.

Dave’s Hot Chicken: May/June The popular chain will open its second Columbus-area restaurant in the building at North High Street and East 15th Avenue, bringing more chicken tenders to Ohio State’s campus.

Smashburger: May/June A fast-casual burger joint known for its signature smashed beef burgers, Smashburger also serves chicken sandwiches and vegetarian options. It will open next to Dave’s Hot Chicken at North High street and East 15th Avenue.



Gateway: (On High Street at 10th Avenue)

Starbucks: May The international coffee conglomerate will open its fourth location near campus in late spring, making it the third Starbucks along North High Street within walking distance of Ohio State – and mere blocks away from one at 14th Avenue.

Auntie Anne’s/Cinnabon: June/July Chewy soft pretzels and gooey, sugary cinnamon rolls will take up the vacant retail space at North High Street and West 11th Avenue, where Panera Bread used to be.

MacShack: June/July Next door to the incoming Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon will be MacShack, a mac and cheese bar born out of the Keystone Bar and Grill in Cincinnati.

