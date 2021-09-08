Residents react to Mayor Ginther’s mask order coming back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Word of the mayor’s intent to sign a mask order spread through the city within hours of his announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Masks on and masks off, people in the Short North reacted to the mayor’s decision to sign a new indoor mask order for the city.

“I think it makes a lot of sense especially because there’s still a lot of positive cases and we aren’t out of the woods yet,” said Columbus resident Mallory Francis.

Francis is in favor of the order when she considered the vaccination rate.

According to ODH: 53.2 percent of Franklin County is fully vaccinated. Ohio sits at 48.5 percent.

“I think that everybody should have their own choice just like with the vaccine — everybody has their own opinion on it,” said Lance Palmer. He doesn’t like the idea of an order.”

Others are not thrilled and said they understand the reasoning.

“I’m sad about it because I love going out and seeing all my friends and everything but definitely wanna do what’s best keep everyone safe and inside and if a mask mandate needs to go back in order, I want everyone to be safe and secure,” said Brock Carmichael.

Folks also felt like the mask mandate was a step backward.

“A mandate again feels like a step backward but to each their own, I guess. I guess some people will just choose to do what they want,” said Palmer.

Francis said, “I mean it feels like it’s never ended — we’re almost 2 years into this pandemic and it’s still a concern in everyday life.”

Many hope that the case numbers trend downward soon to keep Columbus in business.

“I think it’s crucial for people to still go out and kind of do the things that we were doing before but just keep those guidelines in place and in the front of your mind,” said Carmichael.