COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While it’s the last weekend of summer, a program Columbus put in place for the warmer months is not ending.

The program, which started back in May, is the city’s effort to keep its parks safe.

The 2022 City Parks Special Operation was originally planned to end at the beginning of September, but last week, Columbus City Council voted to extend it to the end of the month.

By the middle of May of this year, there were four shootings at city parks in the span of three weeks.

As part of the plan, the city and police department approved a play to allow officers to sign up to work overtime shifts at city parks on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

The weather has been nice this weekend, the first since the extension, and parents said they are glad to see the plan still in place.

“I think that’s great because it’s still hot out, they’re still needed,” said resident Monissa Davidson. “When it’s hot out, it’s nice out, people are out and they do what they want to do versus when it’s cold, you don’t want to come outside, so hopefully there’s no problems during the winter.”

“I think it’s a good thing, I don’t think too many people who would think that was a bad thing,” said resident Demetreus Moorer-Saunders.

After implementing this program, crime numbers in areas near the parks went down.

“I think having their visibility in the parks has been enough of a deterrent to actually not witness crime happen,” said Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, chairperson of council’s Public Safety Committee, earlier this past week. “That’s why we have our camera and light systems as well.”

According to the ordinance passed by council, the safety plan will last at least through next weekend.