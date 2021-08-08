Reports of shots fired at Easton AMC theater leave patrons scrambling

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Reports of a shooting at the Easton Town Center AMC movie theater Saturday night had panicked patrons running for cover.

Police say they received reports of an active shooter around 8:54 p.m. As a precaution, all stores and restaurants in the area were evacuated, including AMC, H&M, and The Cheesecake Factory.

Shots were fired, according to police, but no one was reported injured. CPD took a suspect into custody, but there’s no word yet what, if any, charges will be filed.

Comedian Fortune Feimster tweeted from the Funny Bone, where she was performing.