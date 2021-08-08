Reports of shots fired at Easton AMC theater leave patrons scrambling

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Reports of a shooting at the Easton Town Center AMC movie theater Saturday night had panicked patrons running for cover.

Police say they received reports of an active shooter around 8:54 p.m. As a precaution, all stores and restaurants in the area were evacuated, including AMC, H&M, and The Cheesecake Factory.

Shots were fired, according to police, but no one was reported injured. CPD took a suspect into custody, but there’s no word yet what, if any, charges will be filed.

Comedian Fortune Feimster tweeted from the Funny Bone, where she was performing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Sales Tax Holiday 7 a.m. Live

Columbus Women and Girls Fest inspires women of all ages

African American Male Wellness Walk

Central Ohio’s only 2020 medalist returns home

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 2,317 new cases, 76 hospitalizations

DeWine Delta Variant Press Conference

More Local News