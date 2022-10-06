COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates is working to learn more about the Columbus police officer who shot and killed Donovan Lewis 37 days ago.

Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with domestic violence and a firearm violation. Now, NBC4’s Jamie Ostroff has received some new records from the internal affairs bureau at CPD on Anderson.

NBC4 asked CPD to send reports on all incidents in which Anderson was found to be in violation of department policy. The reports contain no violations related to use of forced and no discipline beyond a written reprimand or constructive counseling.

However, Anderson was involved in two separate incidents in which a suspect was tased back in 2018. In one incident, Anderson was not the officer who deployed the taser. But, he was given a written reprimand for leaving his body-worn camera at home.

In the other incident, Anderson’s use of his taser was found to be justified, but he didn’t turn his body-cam on.

The files reveal Anderson was also disciplined for some vehicle operation violations during pursuits between 2018 and 2020. Those included not turning on his lights and sirens when he was speeding and turning off his dash cam at different points during a pursuit.

NBC4 has previously reported on Anderson’s personnel file, which includes numerous complements, accolades and positive evaluations spanning his 30-year career with the Columbus Division of Police.

Anderson is on leave while BCI investigates the shooting.