COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homes hit a record high in May with an average sale price of $353,116 and a median price of $310,830, Columbus Realtors announced in its May 2022 Central Ohio Housing Report.

The highs account for a 12.1% increase in average price and a 13% increase in median price.

Further, the number of price adjustments has been decreasing as fewer central Ohio homes are experiencing a change in list price compared to last year. In January, price reductions happened to 19.7% of listings, compared to 8.9% in May.

“Seasons impact real estate more than you might think,” said Sue Van Woerkom, president of Columbus Realtors in a release. “The colder months tend to keep some buyers out of the market so more sellers may reduce the price of their home to compete.”

While home sales increased 7.5% in May, the number of new listings decreased by 0.5%. Homes are also selling at a record pace with an average 12 days to sell a home in May. Homes between $215,000 and $350,000 only took nine days to sell.

“Homes in all price ranges are still selling quickly,” added Van Woerkom in the release. “However, homes in that $215,000 to $350,000 range are the sweet spot right now as it includes many first-time buyers. Competition is fierce for these homes as we just don’t have enough to meet the demand.”