COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Nearly a quarter of all adults in Ohio are experiencing mental health issues, according to a new report published by Mental Health America.

The report shows Ohio’s mental health was declining before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 63 percent of the state’s youth with major depressive episodes didn’t receive treatment, while just more than 6 percent of Ohio adults reported serious thoughts of suicide.

This is why the Ohio affiliate of Mental Health America said we need to do a better job of getting mental health services to our youth and reaching out to adults suffering from anxiety or depression, saying mental health is something that could affect anyone at any time.

“It’s not something that people choose, it’s not something that they have power over in terms of, ‘I can just make myself feel better if I’m depressed,’” said Kenton Beachy, executive director of Mental Health America of Ohio. “It’s actually a biological disorder that needs psychotherapy in some cases, that needs medication in some cases, or both of them together.”