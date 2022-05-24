COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Former President George W. Bush was being targeted by an ISIS conspirator in Ohio, according to records obtained by NBC News.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab, an Iraqi citizen who legally entered the U.S. and applied for asylum while settling in Columbus, told an FBI informant that he was planning to smuggle people through the border with Mexico to murder Bush, according to a search warrant. While applying for asylum, he tried to marry a woman with citizen status in order to obtain his immigration status.

The search warrant records show the FBI began investigating Shihab initially for immigration or visa fraud. What they found led to agents conducting in-person surveillance, tapping and tracing phone calls and having undercover informants talk with Shihab to learn more.

Shihab told one of those sources that he wanted to smuggle four Iraqi nationals into the U.S., including two ex-intelligence agents for the country and the secretary of an ISIS financial minister. From there, they would work to get ahold of guns and a sliding-door van to assassinate Bush, according to the records.

In conversations with the informants, the records said Shihab also said he drove a transport vehicle with bombs in Iraq and had ties to the former leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The documents also said Shihab went as far as to stake out Bush’s home in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 8, and took videos of the gate in front of the former president’s house.

The FBI has since taken Shihab into custody. The warrant said the agency is considering charges including interstate communications, threats against former presidents, visa fraud, and material support to ISIS.