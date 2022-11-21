COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon.

IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program restarts in January 2023, there will be 90 percent less funding available for assistance for Franklin County families.

Additionally, IMPACT said it would lay off 31 percent of its employees by Dec. 29.

IMPACT said the portal is being suspended to address all the applications submitted by the December date.

According to IMPACT, there is still $360 million available in rental assistance funding at the state level, but the organization does not have access to that money. Assistance through the Ohio Department of Development is available by clicking here.

IMPACT said that since 2020, it has helped more than 53,000 families with more than $94 million in rental and utility assistance.

“Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) has been a beacon of hope for individuals and families that have felt unseen and unheard throughout this pandemic,” IMPACT wrote. “There has been great reward in the number of people that have been able to avoid eviction and homelessness while moving toward self-sufficiency.”

IMPACT’s ERA update is below.