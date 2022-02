COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All but one school in the Columbus City Schools district will offer in-person learning Tuesday.

South 7-12 will move to remote learning Tuesday because of a high number of staff absences, according to a Columbus City Schools news release.

Teachers and staff at South 7-12, however, are required to report to the building.

Although middle school athletic events at South 7-12 are canceled, high school athletic practices and games will continue as scheduled, the district said.