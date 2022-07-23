COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilltop community is mourning the life of a young boy who was taken too soon from gun violence.

Issa Jeylani, 15, was shot and killed Friday night while playing outside with his friends in the west Columbus neighborhood.

Jeylani was one of the star players on the Hilltop Tigers soccer team, and less than a month ago, that team won the league championship.

The players and coaches said the victory was such a happy moment for them and now they can’t wrap their heads around Jeylani being gone.

Zerqa Abid, the founder of Project USA, said the soccer team was created as a way for young boys like Jeylani to escape violence, drugs, and gang activity.

“Issa was a beautiful, happy, energetic kid,” Abid said. “Always ready to help people, always happy, optimistic, one of the top payers at year 15 in Columbus.”

Abid said the loss has truly rocked all of them to their core.

“We are the whole family,” she said. “We are the extended family. We are the village where Issa was kind of raised outside his home and outside, he was here. And we have lost him to senseless violence. It could have been avoided in so many ways.”

Two other boys and friends of Jeylani were also injured in the shooting but are expected to recover.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has yet to share any suspect information.