COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A registered sex offender turned himself in for violating the terms of his parole.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, Joshua Hockenberry called and confessed that he was using the Wi-Fi internet at Faith Mission — a homeless shelter on North Grant Avenue — to look at child pornography.

Hockenberry agreed to be taken to the FCSO Detective’s Bureau, where he admitted to downloading child pornography on his cell phone for the last several months at Faith Mission. The sheriff’s office said Hockenberry also gave Columbus Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detectives his email and Google account information.

In July 2013, Hockenberry pleaded guilty to two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. He was sentenced to four years in prison, which were suspended, plus three years of community control. After a one-year extension, he was discharged from community control in July 2017.

He faces similar charges after his arraignment on Tuesday and will have a preliminary hearing Nov. 17.