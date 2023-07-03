COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An ongoing battle on redistricting in Ohio is continuing after a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the matter is back in the hands of the state’s Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a case last week about the “independent state legislature theory” in a ruling about a North Carolina case. The theory argues that state courts cannot heavily police federal election rules that state legislatures make.

That, as Ohio has awaited a ruling on a redistricting case, that the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately sent back to the Ohio Supreme Court last week and asked the state’s court to follow the Supreme Court’s guidance as made in the North Carolina ruling.

The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down several maps drawn by lawmakers and those are maps Ohioans have voted on, despite them being ruled unconstitutional. However, some Republican lawmakers argued that the state Supreme Court did not have the authority to ask that maps be redrawn time and time again.

Now that the case is back in the hands of Ohio justices, the majority Republican court can make their ruling on the theory.

“We’re reading the case, we’ll have to decide how we are going to go forward, but it’s a good day as far as I’m concerned,” Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said.

Some Democratic lawmakers said, even if the Ohio Supreme Court requires that maps be redrawn again, they worry things will not change and maps will remain gerrymandered.

“I am very concerned about it because the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome,” Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said. “I am hoping we would get a different outcome but I don’t know how far to really be positive about that.”

Huffman said the longer this case looms, the more uncertain maps may be for the 2024 race.

What is the timeline if the petition is rejected, and maps need to be redrawn? The General Assembly will have 30 days from the issuance of the denial order to remedy the issues. If the General Assembly fails to remedy the maps within those 30 days, the Redistricting Commission then has an additional 30 days to approve new maps.