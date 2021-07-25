Red, White and Boom! canceled for 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There will be no Red, White and Boom! in 2021.
After the City of Columbus did not grant permits for the celebration the Friday before July 4, organizers hoped they’d be able to have the event later in the year.
But according to a Columbus City Council agenda item for Monday’s meeting, the fireworks show and festivities will not be happening at any point this year.
An ordinance on the agenda reads, “After careful consideration, the board of directors determined the best course of action was to postpone until 2022.”
The ordinance on the agenda is about the city giving $150,000 to Red, White, and Boom! organizers as a one-time COVID-19 relief payment.
Ken Freedman, NBC 4’s vice president and general manager, is president of Red, White, and Boom!’s board.
In a statement, he said:
“For 39 years, RW&B, a 501c3 non-profit, supported in large part by its major underwriters; NBC4, G&J Pepsi, Encova and WNCI, has put on the Midwest’s largest celebration of our nation’s birth as well as honoring Veterans who have protected our freedoms. Not being able to have RW&B in both 2020 and 2021 has put our nonprofit under significant financial stress, so much so that without additional support its continuation is not guaranteed. RW&B is deeply appreciative the city is considering helping us make it to 40 years, ensuring future generations grow up with great memories of this event.”Ken Freedman, President, Red, White and Boom!