COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the holiday season approaching, many people will be out bell ringing to collect donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The annual tradition kicks off with a soft launch on Nov. 11, running through Dec. 24. But Maj. Tricia Brennan, the area coordinator for the Salvation Army in central Ohio, said to expect some red kettles popping up before the start date.

“Typically, any time between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” Brennan said. “It can vary by location and volunteer coverage.”

A major part of collecting donations for those in need is making sure there are enough volunteers. This Christmas, Brennan said they are looking to cover almost 12,000 hours for the Red Kettle Campaign.

“We are serving needs 365 days a year, so we are always in need of volunteers,” Brennan said. “But certainly, it’s a much more concentrated need right around the holiday season.”

To volunteer with the Red Kettle Campaign, you can sign up here or you can call 614-437-2138.

Along with bell ringing, you can also take part in the Salvation Army’s virtual kettle. The virtual kettle option is a way to donate to the program online. You can also participate by setting up your own virtual kettle for friends and family to donate as well.

All proceeds collected from the Red Kettle Campaign will benefit the Salvation Army programs and services that will help meet the needs of those in central Ohio.

“If anyone is considering a volunteer opportunity, please keep us in mind,” Brennan said. “Any size group or individual, we can certainly utilize your time and talent in many different ways at the Salvation Army.”

To learn more about the Red Kettle Campaign, view the full interview in the video player below.