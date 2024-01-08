COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The American Red Cross is experiencing its lowest number of blood donors in 20 years, but central Ohio is poised to help reverse this trend.

According to the Red Cross, the national blood supply has fallen to critical levels in recent weeks, with blood donations going to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

That is where central Ohio can help. On Tuesday, NBC4 will team up with WNCI for the annual Blood Give-In at the Columbus Airport Marriott.

To donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental permission), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. The entire blood donation process takes about an hour, and the actual donation only takes about eight to 10 minutes.

According to the Red Cross, the number of people donating blood has decreased by about 40 percent over the last 20 years.

“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion,” Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross, said. “More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”

Those who donate blood in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For more information, click here.

For more information on Tuesday’s Blood Give-In, including how to schedule your appointment, click here.