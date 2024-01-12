COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Providing treatment while keeping families together is the goal of a new residential recovery program taking shape in downtown Columbus.

Volunteers of America of Ohio & Indiana is behind the project. The focus is getting treatment for mothers while also offering services like mental health and medical care for their children.

The goal of the Family Focused Recovery Program is to keep families together while providing wrap around services so everyone involved can succeed.

“We have so much better outcomes if we can keep the family together,” Jennifer Martinez, VP of Behavioral Health Operations for Volunteers of America if Ohio & Indiana said. “Mom has a sense of hope, she has something she is working toward, the kids and the whole family are in a stable environment where they are all getting their needs met.”

Martinez said this program is also focused on improving maternal mortality rates in the black community. She said this program will work to ensure that 50% of the clients being treated are black as a way to address the growing issue.

The center is slated to open in July 2024 and have enough room for 34 women and their children. Services will be offered free of charge.