COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A loaded gun found Tuesday at a security checkpoint at John Glenn Columbus International Airport has pushed the number of firearms confiscated at the airport this year into record territory.

The gun found Tuesday was the 41st loaded firearm found at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at the airport this year, breaking the previous record of 40 guns confiscated in 2022.

According to TSA, the handgun was found in the passenger’s carry-on baggage, which violates federal rules for traveling with firearms.

In addition to the gun confiscated Tuesday, three other weapons were found late last month — one each on Sept. 25, Sept. 28, and Sept. 29. This is in addition to two other weapons confiscated during Labor Day weekend.

During the first nine months of 2023, TSA has intercepted 5,072 firearms at security checkpoints nationwide. At the current pace, TSA said it could surpass last year’s record of 6,542 guns stopped from being brought onto airplanes.

People who carry their guns to a TSA checkpoint can face federal fines of as much as $14,950, depending on the circumstances, the administration said. Passengers will also have their TSA PreCheck eligibility revoked for at least five years.

Travelers are allowed to fly with their firearms; however, those firearms must be unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case separately from ammunition and declared at the baggage check-in counter.